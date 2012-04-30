By Regan Doherty
DOHA, April 30 Qatar has signed a deal to
co-invest $250 million with Barclays' natural resources
private equity investment unit, underlining the gas-rich Gulf
state's desire to plough some of its commodity wealth back into
the sector.
The investments in Barclays Natural Resources Investments'
(BNRI) portfolio companies will be done via Qatar Asset
Management Company, a joint venture between the gas-rich Gulf
state's sovereign wealth fund and the Qatar Financial Centre.
The deal also cements the relationship between Barclays and
Qatar, which through its sovereign fund was one of the top three
shareholders in the British lender as of end-2011, with a 6.8
percent stake.
The Qatar Financial Centre provides a platform for financial
services, focusing on reinsurance and asset management, and has
been positioned as the gas-rich Gulf state's answer to glitzier
Dubai's financial centre.
"Our objective for 2020 is that the amount of assets under
management in Qatar will be between $150 and $200 billion,"
Abdulrahman Ahmad al-Shaibi, board member and managing director,
Qatar Financial Centre Authority said at a conference to unveil
the Barclays resources investment.
Between $200 million and $300 million in assets are
currently managed in Qatar, QFC's Director of Banking and Asset
Management Yousuf Mohammed al Jaida told Reuters.
The investment is consistent with Qatar's approach of
investing its commodity wealth into the broader commodities
sector.
Last week, a senior executive of Qatar's aggressive
sovereign fund, the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), said the
financial crisis had restricted investment in commodities and
that he expected a supply-demand gap to emerge by 2016 or 2017.
QIA has been the most active of the region's sovereign
wealth funds in recent years, deploying the Gulf nation's
plentiful natural gas riches in assets ranging from German
sports car maker Porsche to British bank Barclays
.
The fund has also been slowly buying into London-listed miner
Xstrata recently. Its current holding in Xstrata, which
is planning to merge with commodities trader Glencore,
is about 7.2 percent.
Barclays will continue to source, execute, manage and exit
private equity transactions in the natural resources sector on a
global basis and co-investors would be invited to participate
immediately upon completion of each transaction, the British
bank said.
BNRI has $2.1 billion committed in 22 portfolio companies,
and typically commits $50 million to 200 million for each
management team to help execute their business plans. The
company had been looking for a partner in the Middle East for a
while.
It hopes to invest $500 million this year, Barclays Chief
Executive Officer of Middle East and North Africa John Vitalo
told Reuters in a separate interview.
"The business is focused on upstream oil and gas, and
upstream mining. For upstream oil and gas, we're looking at
India, Kazakhstan, other parts of Asia and Australasia. For
mining, we're looking at South Africa and subsaharan Africa
generally, and Colombia for coal," said BNRI Managing Director
Mark Brown.