BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to sell a portion of Tembec stake
* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares
DUBAI, April 30 The Qatar Financial Centre Authority is set to announce an asset management transaction with British bank Barclays, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The deal is likely to be unveiled at a news conference called later in the day by the QFC Authority where the head of Barclays' regional business will also be present.
The Qatar Financial Centre provides a platform for financial services, focusing on reinsurance and asset management, and has been positioned as the gas-rich Gulf state's answer to glitzier Dubai's financial centre.
JOHANNESBURG, June 9 Ratings agency Moody's downgraded South Africa's credit rating on Friday but kept it at investment grade with a negative outlook, citing a recent abrupt cabinet reshuffle and reduced growth prospects for an economy mired in recession.