DUBAI, July 23 Qatar's struggling real estate
firm Barwa Real Estate on Tuesday named a new chairman
and changed the representation of its largest shareholder and
state property fund Qatari Diar in the board.
Salah bin Ghanim al-Ali, who was named Qatar's new Sports
Minister in June and is also a senior executive at Qatari Diar,
will be the new chairman of the board.
The current board chairman is Hitmi Ali Khalifa al-Hitmi
according to the company's website. No further details were
provided on al-Hitmi's role at Barwa in a bourse statement.
The Board of Directors includes seven members, three of
which are from the Qatari Diar while the remaining four are
elected by the shareholders, Barwa said in the statement.
Qatari Diar, which owns 45 percent of Barwa, stepped in with
$7.1 billion of financial support for Barwa in June, buying some
key assets to help the company reduce its debt pile.
