DUBAI Aug 5 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate , the Gulf Arab state's largest listed developer, posted a 21.1-percent drop in its net profit for the first half of 2012, the firm said in a statement on Sunday.

Barwa made a net profit of 593.6 million riyals ($163 million) for the opening six months of this year, versus 752.5 million riyals in the same period of 2011, it said in a bourse filing. ($1 = 3.6410 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Bernardo Vizcaino)