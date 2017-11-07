FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar affiliate selling $1.46 billion stake in Bharti Airtel - term sheet
November 7, 2017 / 1:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Qatar affiliate selling $1.46 billion stake in Bharti Airtel - term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - An affiliate of Qatar Foundation Endowment will sell its 5 percent stake in Indian telecoms carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd for about 95 billion rupees ($1.46 billion) in block deals on Wednesday, according to a term sheet.

An employee works at a billing counter inside a Bharti Airtel store in New Delhi, India April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

The affiliate, Three Pillars Pte Ltd, has put up about 199.9 million shares for sale in a price range of 473-490 rupees each, the term sheet showed.

The price range is a discount of 4.7-8 percent to the stock’s Tuesday closing price of 514.35 rupees on the National Stock Exchange.

UBS is the handling the planned sale.

($1 = 64.9900 Indian rupees)

Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR, Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Louise Heavens

