DUBAI Feb 2 The Qatari central bank said it had
cancelled its monthly sale of Treasury bills on Tuesday.
The central bank had planned to sell three-, six- and
nine-month T-bills totalling 4 billion riyals ($1.1 billion),
banking sources said.
"It was cancelled this morning by the governor of the
central bank," Adel Ishaq, head of public debt at the central
bank, told Reuters.
Ishaq said there were "many reasons" why the sale was
cancelled but declined to comment on them.
The central bank rejected all bids at the auction apparently
because it felt the bids were too high, bankers said.
"The cancellation of the T-bill sale reflects tighter
liquidity in the banking system in Qatar and rising rates," one
banker said.
The central bank also cancelled its monthly T-bill sale in
January as it resisted upward pressure on market interest rates
caused by low oil prices, which have reduced flows of new money
into the banking system, and the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate
hike in December.
