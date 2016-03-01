DUBAI, March 1 The Qatar central bank has
cancelled its sale of Treasury bills on Tuesday, sources aware
of the matter said.
The central bank had planned to sell three-, six- and
nine-month T-bills totalling 2.5 billion riyals ($666.6
million), banking sources said on condition of anonymity as the
information is not public.
"Fewer local banks participated in the T-bills because of
tight liquidity and rising rates," one of the bankers said.
The central bank also cancelled its T-bill sales in January
and February as it resisted upward pressure on market interest
rates caused by low oil prices, which have reduced flows of new
money into the banking system, and the U.S. Federal Reserve's
rate hike in December.
"No T-bill issued today, [the central bank] is planning to
issue one next month as per normal," said Adel Bakr, assistant
director for public debt and banking affairs at the Qatar
Central Bank.
($1 = 3.7502 riyals)
