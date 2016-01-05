DOHA/DUBAI Jan 5 Qatar's central bank appears
to have cancelled a monthly auction of Treasury bills as it
resists upward pressure on market interest rates, commercial
bankers said on Tuesday.
Last week, the central bank announced on its website that it
would sell three-, six- and nine-month T-bills on Tuesday. But
that announcement was removed from the website on Tuesday
afternoon without explanation, and the central bank did not post
results of an auction.
The central bank did not respond to telephone calls seeking
comment, but bankers at two major Qatari commercial banks said
their bids had not been accepted at the auction so they believed
the sale had been cancelled.
"I've spoken to other bankers ... and they said the same.
Their accounts have not been debited. The results should have
been posted on the central bank website but I haven't seen
them," said one banker, declining to be named because of
commercial sensitivities.
He said he expected the central bank to release a statement
clarifying the situation later in the day.
In the past three months, the central bank sold fewer
T-bills than planned at its monthly sales and yields at the
sales rose sharply. Bankers in the Gulf said a reduction in
fresh oil and gas revenues flowing into bank deposits, because
of low global energy prices, was pushing up money rates in the
region.
In October, Qatar central bank chief Sheikh Abdullah bin
Saud al-Thani sought to dampen expectations for higher rates by
saying he saw no reason for Qatar to imitate any U.S. rate hike.
However, after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest
rates in December four other Gulf central banks quickly followed
suit. The Qatari central bank may have rejected all bids and
cancelled Tuesday's bill auction because it felt the bids were
too high, bankers said.
