DUBAI Dec 8 The volume of issuance shrank and yields rose at a monthly auction of short-term Treasury bills by Qatar's central bank this week, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The bank sold 670 million riyals ($184 million) of bills: 180 million riyals of three-month bills at a yield of 1.67 percent, 190 million riyals of six-month at 1.88 percent, and 300 million riyals of nine-month at 2.10 percent.

That compared with 1.45 billion riyals at November's auction: 650 million riyals of three-month at 1.51 percent, 500 million riyals of six-month at 1.73 percent, and 300 million riyals of nine-month at 2.00 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)