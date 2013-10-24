* CEO Baker says wont buy 777X

* Says not interested in SpiceJet stake

DOHA Oct 24 Qatar Airways is not interested in ordering Boeing's proposed new 777X wide-body jet, its chief executive said.

Asked whether the Gulf carrier was looking at ordering a proposed revamped version of Boeing's 777 mini-jumbo, Akbar Al Baker said "we are not interested in buying".

Qatar Airways is among several major carriers being courted by Boeing as it finalises plans for a larger version of its profitable 777 wide-body jet, which is expected to be launched at next month's Dubai Airshow.

Baker was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Qatar's capital Doha.

He had earlier said the airline wanted to be a launch customer for the 777X.

The Gulf airline is in competition with other regional airlines Emirates and Etihad Airways to expand its global reach.

Baker denied media reports that the airline is in talks with Indian budget carrier SpiceJet for a stake in the carrier.

When asked if interested in a stake in Spicejet, he said:

"No, that's not true at all. We are not interested in that," adding that the they are only interested in a code share with the Indian carrier.