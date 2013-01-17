DOHA Jan 17 Qatar Airways, the largest customer
for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner in the Middle East, has
grounded its entire fleet of five 787s until the safety of the
plane is confirmed.
The airline said in a statement on Thursday it was following
instructions from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and
Qatar's Civil Aviation Authority.
The FAA grounded Boeing's newest commercial airliner on
Wednesday, saying airlines would have to demonstrate that
lithium-ion batteries were safe before the planes could resume
flying. It gave no details on when that might happen. Other
national regulators have followed suit.
Fast-growing Qatar Airways, which is enjoying a civil
aviation boom in the Gulf, has an order for up to 60 of the
aircraft - 30 firm orders plus an option to acquire 30 more.
"In light of recent events surrounding the Boeing 787
Dreamliner worldwide, we are actively working with Boeing and
the regulators to restore full customer confidence in the 787,"
Qatar Airways chief executive Akbar al-Baker said in the
statement.
He said the airline would resume flying the 787 when it was
clear that the plane was safe.
The statement did not say whether Qatar Airways might demand
compensation from Boeing. Last month, after one of the airline's
787s had a problem with a power generator, Baker said he would
seek compensation.
Last week, Baker said he had no plans at the moment to
cancel any plane orders with Boeing, but added: "When we have to
start grounding planes, then it becomes an issue and then they
have to get their cheque book out."