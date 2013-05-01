DUBAI May 1 Qatar Airways said it would receive
compensation from Boeing for the grounding of its 787
Dreamliners, as it returned the aircraft to service for the
first time in three months.
"We will get compensation because we took airplanes we
couldnt fly. Boeing understands that," Chief Executive Akbar Al
Baker said before boarding the first flight from Dubai to
Qatar's capital Doha, accompanied by reporters.
Al Baker criticized the decision by regulators to ground the
aircraft in January following two battery incidents, a move
which he described as an over-reaction fed by social media
coverage of the evacuation of a Japanese 787.
He added the grounding had had a severe impact on the
airline's expansion plans. "We were planning 15 new routes and
now we have to settle for 10," he said.
Turning to Boeing's plans to revamp its best-selling
long-haul aircraft, the 777, Al Baker said Qatar Airways would
be "very interested" in both models being presented to airlines
when the project, dubbed "777X," was officially launched.