* Citi, HSBC, SC, JPM, QNB, Mitsubishi picked for meetings
* Roadshows in London on Nov 25, NY Nov 28
* Qatar aims to take advantage of issue window, pricing
(Recasts, adds analyst comment, economic background)
By David French
DUBAI, Nov 22 Qatar may issue a new
sovereign bond in coming weeks as it seeks to take advantage of
healthy demand for high-rated Gulf debt and lock in funding at
attractively low interest rates.
The world's top liquefied gas importer and one of its
wealthiest nations has mandated six banks to conduct roadshows
with investors and a bond issue may follow, according to lead
managers on Tuesday.
"Qatar is an extremely wealthy nation and with yields low,
it seems an opportunistic time to tap the debt markets as well
as continue building a yield curve," Nish Popat, senior
investment manager at ING Investment Management, said.
Investors expect strong demand given the country's healthy
economy. Analysts polled by Reuters in September forecast Qatar
would grow by 18.9 percent in 2011, slowing to 7.7 percent in
2012 as the country's decades-long gas expansion programme winds
down..
Its fiscal surplus is expected to reach 8.9 percent of gross
domestic product in 2011.
Although there is no indication yet on the use of proceeds
of an eventual bond, the country will host the 2022 World Cup
and has allocated 40 percent of its budget between now and 2016
to infrastructure projects.
RUSH OF NEW ISSUES
Global economic woes and more recently the worsening of the
euro zone sovereign debt crisis have pushed yield spreads wider
for Gulf issuers, but historically low U.S. Treasury rates mean
that pricing in absolute terms is attractive, especially given
the strong global appetite for top-rated government-linked
names.
Last month, Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment
Co (IPIC) issued a three-tranche conventional bond, reopening
global debt markets for regional borrowers. The $3.75 billion
issue was reportedly significantly oversubscribed.
Qatar, along with Abu Dhabi rated at AA, has been largely
shielded from the political upheaval that has swept across the
Middle East, and both are seen as relative safe havens amid the
ongoing volatility.
Qatar will also seek to use a shrinking window of
opportunity to launch a deal before the end of the year,
jostling with a number of other potential issuers planning
bonds.
"Right now is the time to jump on the issuing bandwagon,"
said a regional fixed income trader. "(Qatar) wants to take
advantage of this recent pricing. If Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank can
launch at 245 basis points over midswaps, then they can get
pretty tight pricing."
Earlier on Tuesday, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank priced
a $500 million Islamic bond, or sukuk, the latest in a string of
issuers from the region seeking to take advantage of demand for
the asset class.
While many of the recently priced or planned deals are from
financial institutions, Bahrain, hit by popular protests this
year, tested investor sentiment with a $750 million 7-year sukuk
last week, which offered a yield of 6.273
percent.
"The pipeline of issues coming out of the Middle East in the
final quarter of the year has been very strong," ING's Popat
said.
Qatar selected Citi, J.P. Morgan, HSBC
, Mitsubishi UFJ, Qatar National Bank
and Standard Chartered to arrange roadshows,
which take place in London on Nov. 25 and in New York on Nov.
28.
A 144a bond -- open to institutional investors in the United
States -- may follow "subject to market conditions."
Qatar's last bond was a three-tranche, $7 billion issue in
November 2009, just before Dubai's debt crisis broke and shut
regional bond markets for months.
(Additional reporting by Rachna Uppal and Martina Fuchs;
Editing by Amran Abocar and John Stonestreet)