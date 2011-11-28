DUBAI Nov 28 Qatar will release initial
price guidance on Tuesday for what could be a bumper
multi-tranche bond issue after concluding investor roadshows in
New York on Monday, market sources have told Reuters.
Demand for any eventual issue from one of the world's
wealthiest states by GDP per capita is likely to be strong.
The world's top liquefied gas importer mandated Citi,
J.P. Morgan, HSBC, Mitsubishi UFJ,
Qatar National Bank and Standard Chartered
to arrange the investor meetings.
"Qatar as a credit has performed very well this year, they
see these as very good levels for them, there probably will be
appetite for this type of deal," one fund manager said,
requesting anonymity. "At the moment you would need to give a
healthy concession on the curve."
Analysts polled by Reuters in September forecast Qatar would
grow by 18.9 percent in 2011, slowing to 7.7 percent in 2012 as
the country's decades-long gas expansion programme winds down.
.
The government projected in March that it would post a
budget surplus of $6.2 billion, equivalent to 13.9 percent of
total revenue for the fiscal year ending March 31 2012,
according to the prospectus.
The country will host the 2022 World Cup and has allocated 40
percent of its budget between now and 2016 to infrastructure
projects.
Qatar's last global bond was a three-tranche, $7 billion
issue in November 2009, just before Dubai's debt crisis broke,
shutting regional bond markets for months.
According to the updated prospectus, obtained by
Reuters, total government debt totalled $46.9 billion dollars at
the end of October, with internal debt accounting for 61.5
percent and the remainder external debt.
"Historically, the Government's external indebtedness has
been incurred to finance the budget deficits of previous fiscal
years and to finance Qatar's infrastructure construction," the
prospectus, obtained by Reuters, said.
"More recently, the Government has accessed the
international markets to refinance current indebtedness and
obtain low cost financing for its infrastructure development
program and other government purposes."
The document added that at the end of December 2010, total
consolidated loans at Qatar Petroleum and its subsidiaries and
joint ventures amounted to $22.1 billion.
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal and David French in Dubai and
Carolyn Cohn in London; Editing by Patrick Graham)