DUBAI Nov 29 Qatar plans to raise at least $1 billion from a dual-tranche dollar bond sale, lead arrangers said on Tuesday.

Guidance for the long five-year tranche maturing 2017 was issued at 225 basis points over U. S. Treasuries (UST), and 262.5 bps over UST for the long 10-year tranche maturing 2022.

Pricing is expected later on Tuesday, the leads added. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French)