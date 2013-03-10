* Plans quarterly local debt issues
* Half of debt issues with 3-yr maturity, half with 5-yr
* Issues to develop monetary policy, strengthen banks
* Will announce timings, sizes of future issues later
DUBAI, March 10 Qatar's central bank on Sunday
issued 1 billion riyals ($300 million) of local currency sukuk
and 3 billion riyals of local currency conventional bonds, as
part of an adjustment of monetary policy and in order to help
commercial banks meet Basel III liquidity requirements.
Local currency debt will be issued every quarter, half with
three-year maturities and half with five-year, the central bank
said in a statement. It did not give specific dates or sizes for
future issues, saying they would be announced later.
"The aim of issuing these bonds is to develop monetary
policy and the implementation of a mechanism of coordination
between monetary and fiscal policy and support the strength of
the banking system and financial and market tools," it said.
A senior commercial banker in Qatar said Sunday's issuance
was allocated directly to local banks. Pricing was not
immediately known.
In January, the International Monetary Fund's mission chief
for Qatar told Reuters that authorities planned debt issues to
build a domestic sovereign yield curve, as part of the country's
efforts to develop a local currency debt market.
The issues will help the world's top liquefied natural gas
exporter manage excess liquidity in the banking sector that has
been created by rapid economic growth; liquidity may be boosted
further by the country's massive infrastructure building
programme, which is due to accelerate this year.
Qatar has issued local currency bonds before. In January
2011, the central bank issued a 50 billion riyal, three-year
bond directly to local banks as a step to drain excess money
from the banking system.
In addition, the central bank launched monthly auctions of
91-, 182- and 273-day Treasury bills in May and August that year
to soak up excess funds.
As a result, available liquidity dropped to a mere 5.8
billion riyals at the end of 2011 from 73.2 billion riyals a
year before, the central bank has said.