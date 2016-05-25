LONDON, May 25 (IFR) - The State of Qatar has set guidance on its US dollar triple-tranche bond for which demand exceeds US$15bn, according to a lead.

The Gulf sovereign is marketing a five-year tranche at 125bp area over Treasuries; a 10-year bond at plus 155bp area; and a 30-year note at plus 215bp area.

This is the tight end of initial levels of plus 140bp area, plus 170bp area and plus 230bp area respectively.

All three tranches will be of benchmark size. The deal is expected to price today.

HSBC, JP Morgan, MUFG, QNB Capital are the global coordinators on the 144A/Reg S transaction.

They are joined as lead managers by Al Khaliji, Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Mizuho Securities and SMBC Nikko.

Qatar is rated Aa2/AA/AA. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)