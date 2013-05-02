* Blue-chip Qatar firms expanding around Middle East
* They will continue to enjoy government support if needed
* But investors may start to view them more as standalone
credits
* Debt levels, country risks may be scrutinised
* Ooredoo bonds underperform sovereign
By Rachna Uppal and Mala Pancholia
DUBAI, May 2 A foreign acquisition drive by
Qatari companies is winning the gas-rich country international
attention and economic influence around the region. But it may
have a less positive effect on the bond prices of some of the
companies.
Blue-chip bond issuers such as Qatar National Bank
and telecommunications operator Ooredoo, formerly known as Qatar
Telecom, are leading the M&A drive.
In the past, when their business focus was primarily
domestic, these partly state-owned companies were viewed by many
investors as essentially part of the Qatar government, which is
rated AA by Standard & Poor's. The companies could price bond
issues very close to the sovereign curve, with almost no
new-issue premium.
Spreads on their bonds may now start to reflect the higher
risk associated with their global expansion strategy, even
though the companies can probably still count on government
support if needed.
Investors may look at how much debt the companies take on to
fund their acquisitions, and the risks involved in operating in
unstable countries in the region.
"This raises the question of whether investors in Qtel or
QNB bonds are buying Qatar risk, or a combination of Iraq,
Indonesia, Tunisia or potentially Morocco risk," credit analysts
at Standard Chartered noted in a research report.
"Thus, the increasingly aggressive acquisition appetite of
Qatari credits could start to get priced into credit spreads,
with or without rating agency action."
ACQUISITIVE
QNB is probably the most acquisitive bank in the Gulf Arab
region. After securing stakes in banks in Egypt, Libya, the
United Arab Emirates and Iraq, it is scouting for a majority
stake in a top-ten Turkish bank.
It is not the only Qatari lender which feels the need to
move beyond its crowded domestic market. Commercial Bank of
Qatar agreed to buy a 70.8 percent stake in Turkish
lender Alternatifbank in March, and has reportedly
hired two banks for a potential bond sale to boost capital.
Outside the banking sector, Ooredoo is going head-to-head
with the UAE's Etisalat for Vivendi's stake in
Morocco's Maroc Telecom, which is valued at about $6
billion.
"So far Qtel's acquisitions have been successful, even the
ones in the riskier regions such as Iraq," said Apostolos
Bantis, emerging markets credit analyst at Commerzbank in
London.
But he voiced caution about the Maroc Telecom stake. "Qtel's
contemplated Morocco transaction is a bit questionable and
perhaps if it finally goes ahead may result in some volatility
on its bonds."
Last week, S&P placed its long and short-term corporate
credit ratings for Ooredoo on creditwatch "negative" after the
company submitted a binding bid for the stake.
"Any meaningful debt increases from the acquisition will
lead to a downgrade," said the agency, which currently rates
Ooredoo as A.
Ooredoo is also majority shareholder in Iraqi
telecommunications operator Asiacell and holds 90
percent of Tunisiana in Tunisia.
APPETITE
Regardless of acquisition activities, the bonds of Qatari
companies are likely to remain in demand among international
investors looking for exposure to the Middle East, partly
because of the scarcity of investment-grade credits from the
region. But the bonds of both QNB and Ooredoo have come under
pressure in secondary market trading in recent weeks.
QNB's most recent issue, maturing in 2020,
has struggled in the secondary market since its issue in April.
It was bid at 99.296 cents on the dollar on Thursday to yield
2.99 percent, up from 2.98 percent last week.
The bond is offering over 20 basis points more than National
Bank of Abu Dhabi's 2019 maturity, for an
extended maturity of just eight months. Both banks are rated Aa3
by Moody's.
Commerzbank's Bantis said he believed the underperformance
of QNB's last two bond issues had more to do with overall spread
compression in global markets and aggressive pricing than its
acquisition activity.
But the yield on Ooredoo's $1 billion, 2023 bond
has widened over 20 bps since the beginning of
this year. By contrast, the yield on the Qatari government's $2
billion issue maturing in 2022 has actually
narrowed by 1 bp - a major underperformance by Ooredoo that
appears at least partly due to company-specific factors.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)