DUBAI Feb 5 QNB Financial Services, the
brokerage arm of the region's largest lender Qatar National Bank
, has expanded its business coverage to Saudi Arabia,
Egypt and the United Arab Emirates because of increased interest
in those markets among Qatari investors.
"We've expanded our coverage outside of Qatar as local
investors have shown more confidence in equities," Ahmed
Shehada, head of trading at QNB Financial Services, told
Reuters.
Dubai's bourse surged more than 100 percent last
year while Saudi Arabia climbed 26 percent. Egypt
has rebounded 60 percent from its June 2013 low,
recovering to levels last seen before its 2011 revolution.
Qatar's own equities benchmark surged 7.5 percent
last month, buoyed by expectations for strong government
spending on infrastructure projects. QNB Financial Services
accounted for 25 percent of transactions in the Qatari market,
the biggest share.
"There's also been an influx of institutional buying in
Qatar and the high activity has helped attract funds," Shehada
said.
Passive funds are set to flow into Qatar and UAE markets in
May as MSCI's upgrade of them to emerging market status takes
effect. Some active funds have already increased positions since
MSCI's announcement in June 2013.
"The regional markets are running in different directions
but UAE and Qatar are setting up for a rally until the MSCI
upgrade takes place," Shehada said.
Gulf brokerage firms have started to reverse a trend of
cutting back staff and services that began with the 2008
financial crisis. The change is most visible in Dubai, where
firms are expanding teams and restarting broker operations.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem)