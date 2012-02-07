* Surplus at 42.2 bln riyals in fiscal Q2
* Revenue up 61 pct y/y, spending by nearly 24 pct
By Martin Dokoupil
DUBAI, Feb 7 Qatar's state budget turned a
hefty surplus of 25.6 percent of quarterly economic output in
the second quarter of its 2011/12 fiscal year as revenues
jumped, data showed on Tuesday.
The world's top exporter of liquefied natural gas booked a
surplus of 42.2 billion riyals ($11.6 billion) in July-September
2011, reversing a deficit of 2.2 billion riyals, or 1.4 percent
of gross domestic product, in the previous three months,
preliminary estimates published by the central bank showed.
Revenue jumped 61 percent to nearly 78 billion riyals in
July-September from a year earlier, helped by rising oil prices
and expanded gas production, bringing cumulative income for the
first two fiscal quarters to 68 percent of the 2011/12 target,
according to a Reuters calculation.
Government expenditures were up by nearly 24 percent in the
period from a year ago at 35.8 billion riyals and met 50 percent
of the full-year target on a cumulative basis, the data showed.
A Reuters poll in December forecast the Gulf Arab country
would post a surplus of 8.6 percent of GDP for the full fiscal
year ending in March, compared with a surplus of 2.9 percent of
GDP in 2010/11.
Qatar's economy is expected to slow this year from
double-digit growth but the government plans to increase
spending by 19 percent to at least a six-year high in the
current fiscal year, helped by a recent expansion of its gas
industry and robust oil prices.
INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS
In its 2011/12 budget, the cash-rich country pencilled in
spending worth 139.9 billion riyals and a surplus of 22.5
billion, or 4.9 percent of GDP.
But that was before Qatar, which has avoided social unrest
rocking the Middle East, raised basic salaries and social
benefits for state civilian employees by 60 percent in
September, while military staff received 50-120 percent rises.
The measures will add an estimated $1.6 billion to
government expenditure in 2011/12, the International Monetary
Fund said in January following annual consultations.
Qatar, which plans to boost infrastructure spending ahead of
hosting the 2022 soccer World Cup, assumed an oil price of $55
per barrel in its 2011/12 budget.
It has largely overspent its budget plan in the previous
three fiscal years. Its income has also overshot targets due to
conservative oil price estimates.
The government outlined public investment worth 347 billion
riyals during the five years to 2016 in its development strategy
unveiled last March, with more than $65 billion of that expected
to be on infrastructure.
Despite the huge investments planned, Qatar is expected to
keep posting budget surpluses in the coming years, its central
bank governor said in September.
Brent crude prices have been hovering between $100
and $127 per barrel since the 2011/12 fiscal year started in
April, providing a comfortable buffer for the budget plans.
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Susan Fenton)