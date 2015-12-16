(Adds detail on sector spending)
DUBAI Dec 16 Qatar expects to post a deficit of
46.5 billion riyals ($12.8 billion) in 2016, according to its
budget announced on Wednesday, its first in 15 years and a sign
of the toll cheap oil prices are taking on Gulf economies.
The budget is the first to be presented by a Gulf state for
2016 at a time when the finances of the wealthy oil-exporting
region are being scrutinised by markets and investors for signs
of strain due to a sustained slump in oil prices.
Qatar's budget has been especially eagerly anticipated, as
it is the country's first in almost two years, following a shift
of its fiscal year to Dec. 31 from Mar. 31 last March to align
with private sector practice.
Qatar has budgeted for revenues of 156 billion riyals and
expenditures of 202.5 billion riyals in 2016. This compares with
226 billion riyals and 218.4 billion riyals respectively in the
previous budget.
The shortfall is expected to be covered by local and
international debt issues, according to the budget statement
carried by the state news agency QNA.
Finance minister Ali Sherif al-Emadi told QNA the budget
would sustain spending in key sectors like health, education,
infrastructure and transport, with special focus on railways and
other projects tied to Qatar's hosting of the 2022 World Cup.
Health, education and infrastructure accounted for the
largest share of the 2016 budget, at 91.9 billion riyals, or
45.4 percent of the total.
Major infrastructure expenditures, which totalled 50.6
billion riyals alone, would include railways, the new Doha port,
several large roadways and the expansion of electricity, water
and sewage networks.
Earlier in the day, Qatar halved its forecasts for economic
growth in 2015, down to 3.7 percent from the 7.3 percent
forecast in June, citing the impact of lower oil prices.
($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine and Katie Paul; Writing by David
French and Katie Paul; Editing by Mark Heinrich)