(Fixes sign off data)

SOFIA May 17 Qatar will deposit $200 million at the Bulgarian Central bank as a guarantee it is serious about investing in the Balkan country, the Gulf's Arab state Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim al-Thani said on Thursday.

"Today we agreed to deposit $200 million as a proof of our seriousness. We want to prove that you have long-term partners on which you can lean on," al-Thani told reporters after signing an investment agreement with his Bulgarian counterpart Boiko Borisov.

Under the deal, cash-rich Qatar will invest 100 million euros ($127.08 million) in agriculture, tourism and infrastructure and other projects in Bulgaria -- the European Union's poorest member state -- for over a year. ($1 = 0.7869 euros) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)