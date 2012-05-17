(Fixes sign off data)
SOFIA May 17 Qatar will deposit $200 million at
the Bulgarian Central bank as a guarantee it is serious about
investing in the Balkan country, the Gulf's Arab state Prime
Minister Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim al-Thani said on Thursday.
"Today we agreed to deposit $200 million as a proof of our
seriousness. We want to prove that you have long-term partners
on which you can lean on," al-Thani told reporters after signing
an investment agreement with his Bulgarian counterpart Boiko
Borisov.
Under the deal, cash-rich Qatar will invest 100 million
euros ($127.08 million) in agriculture, tourism and
infrastructure and other projects in Bulgaria -- the European
Union's poorest member state -- for over a year.
($1 = 0.7869 euros)
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)