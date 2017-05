DOHA Jan 27 Qatar's emir issued a decree on Wednesday in which he named a new foreign minister, state news agency QNA reported.

The new foreign minister was named as Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani.

Khalid al-Attiyah, the outgoing foreign minister, was named state minister for defence affairs. The emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, also holds the post of defence minister.

The finance and energy portfolios were unchanged. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy, Writing by Yara Bayoumy, editing by Sami Aboudi)