DUBAI Aug 15 Qatar's central bank has sent a
draft circular on new Basel III capital rules to conventional
and Islamic banks that includes requirements for issuance of
instruments such as hybrid bonds, it said on Thursday.
"This is a consultative circular. The final version is
slated to be completed once a QIS (quantitative impact study) is
undertaken for national banks," the central bank said in a
written answer to Reuters questions.
"The timeline for implementation etc. will be finalised only
after the results of the QIS," it said, adding that the
circular, sent on July 28, covered treatment of Tier 1 core and
Tier 2 supplementary capital.
Banks in Qatar, the world's top liquefied natural gas
exporter, have been waiting for the central bank's guidance on
how debt instruments such as hybrid bonds will be treated under
the new Basel standards, which will be phased in around the
world over the next several years.
Hybrid debt, which has equity-like characteristics alllowing
it to count towards banks' core capital ratios, can include
perpetual debt and Islamic bonds. It can help to diversify
banks' stakeholder bases in a region where ownership has
traditionally been dominated by local parties.
Commercial Bank of Qatar has picked two banks to
arrange a bond issue to boost its core capital, sources told
Reuters in April. Such an issue would help to assuage analysts'
concern that its purchase of a majority stake in Turkey's
Alternatifbank, completed last month, could weaken its capital
position versus its peers.
Meanwhile, Doha Bank's chief executive told
reporters in May that the country's fifth-largest bank by market
value might sell a hybrid instrument as part of its plans to
increase capital by 50 percent.
Hybrid debt issuance is rare in the Gulf but gaining
popularity. Two United Arab Emirates-based Islamic banks have
sold Tier 1-boosting sukuk since last November, while Dubai's
Emirates NBD raised $1 billion from a Tier 1 bond
issue in May this year.
