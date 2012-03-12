* First step toward establishing single regulator
* Not clear when single regulator will be created
DOHA, March 12 Qatar's central bank
governor has become the chairman of the Qatar Financial Centre
Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) in the first step towards
establishing a single regulator in the Gulf Arab state, its
finance minister said on Monday.
Qatar announced a plan in 2007 for a unified market
watchdog, which would make the regulation process simpler and
clearer for companies, but there has been little progress since.
"As of March 7, the central bank governor has been chairman
of the QFCRA as part of the process of unifying the regulatory
regime," Youssef Kamal told a financial conference in the Qatari
capital without giving further details.
The plan would combine the Qatar Financial Centre regulator,
Qatar Central Bank and Qatar Financial Markets Authority, which
regulates the stock exchange, into one entity.
At QFCRA, Central Bank Governor Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud
al-Thani replaces Phillip Thorpe, acting chief executive of the
Qatar Financial Centre Authority Shashank Srivastava told a
separate news conference on Monday. He declined to say when a
single regulator would be established.
"It's going to take time to merge and have a single rule
book. But at least the first step has been taken," Srivastava
said.
(Reporting by Regan Doherty; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)