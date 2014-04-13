DOHA, April 13 Foreign investors can own from
Sunday 25 percent of Commercial Bank of Qatar's
shares, a statement from the stock exchange said, as the lender
becomes the latest firm to loosen ownership restrictions prior
to the country's MSCI upgrade.
Listed companies in both Qatar and the United Arab Emirates
have been increasing foreign ownership caps with the aim of
attracting more international capital when MSCI raises them to
emerging market from frontier market status at the end of May.
The upgrade is expected to put the Gulf Arab states on the
radar screens of international fund managers and bring billions
of dollars of fresh money to the markets, with data showing the
inflows of funds have already begun.
CBQ's foreign ownership limit would be 25 percent effective
Sunday, a statement from the Qatari bourse said. It did not
state what the previous cap was but official data showed foreign
investors owned 15.21 percent of the bank at the end of Sunday.
Among the international funds currently invested in CBQ -
the second-largest bank in Qatar by assets - are Templeton Asset
Management, Pictet Asset Management and Norges Bank Investment
Management, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Qatar Islamic Bank is also increasing its foreign
ownership limit to 25 percent, the stock exchange said in June.
The move was expected in six to nine months from the
announcement, it said at the time.
(Reporting by Amena Bakr; Editing by David French)