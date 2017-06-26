LONDON, June 26 The cost of insuring exposure to
Qatari sovereign debt rose to a one-year high on Monday after
neighbouring Arab states, which have imposed sanctions on
Qatar, issued an ultimatum, giving Doha 10 days to comply.
Five-year credit default swaps (CDS) for Qatar rose 4 basis
points (bps) from Friday's close to 115 bps, according to IHS
Markit data, the highest level since last June.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain
are amongst those who have severed ties with Doha, accusing it
of supporting terrorism.
The 13-point ultimatum to Qatar includes closing the Al
Jazeera satellite television network, curbing relations with
Iran, shutting a Turkish base in Doha and paying reparations.
