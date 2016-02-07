DUBAI Feb 7 Authorities in Qatar will use
fiscal policy and money market operations if needed to prevent
low oil and gas prices from causing a liquidity crunch in the
banking system, the governor of the central bank (QCB) was
quoted as saying.
Money market rates have risen sharply as flows of new oil
and gas revenue into the system have decreased over the past
year, and as the Qatari government has borrowed to fund an
emerging budget deficit.
The three-month Qatar interbank offered rate is
at 1.37 percent, up from around 1.07 percent a year ago.
In an interview published by international research firm The
Business Year, Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud al-Thani said the
central bank was still pursuing an "easy monetary policy stance"
and that he did not think liquidity had become tight.
"Although the drop in oil prices has induced a fall in
export earnings and government revenues and consequently
government deposits, banking systemic liquidity has been
comfortable so far, partly reflecting QCB's active liquidity
management operations," he said.
Sheikh Abdullah also told The Business Year that he expected
oil prices to recover in the coming year. But he added that if
they did not, the central bank was prepared to intervene to keep
market interest rates stable.
"On the monetary policy front, QCB will continue to actively
manage liquidity in the system in order to ensure a stable
interest rate environment and thereby facilitate adequate flow
of credit to the productive sectors of the economy," he said.
"If low oil prices persist for long, policy space available
in terms of both fiscal buffers and QCB's liquidity management
operations could be used flexibly."
The world's biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas, Qatar
is one of the Gulf's richest countries and is believed to have
hundreds of billions of dollars worth of overseas assets, but
the value of its energy exports almost halved last year.
Market sources told Reuters last week that Qatari commercial
banks were discussing with the central bank the possibility of
lowering its repo lending rate, now at 4.5 percent, to reduce
pressure on their funding. Sheikh Abdullah did not comment on
this in the interview.
Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the expansion of Qatar-based banks
abroad as a sign of growing strength and confidence among the
banks, but said the central bank was ensuring that the expansion
was prudent by limiting foreign currency liabilities.
"The ratio of foreign currency asset to foreign currency
liability of each bank should be at a minimum of 100 percent.
This means that short positions are not allowed, but long are
allowed."
