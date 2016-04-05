BRIEF-Egypt's Pioneers Holding Q1 consol profit falls
May 23 Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments:
DUBAI, April 5 Qatar's central bank sold 1.5 billion riyals ($412 million) of Treasury bills in a monthly auction on Tuesday in a sign that pressure on banking sector liquidity due to low oil prices has eased somewhat.
The central bank had cancelled all its previous monthly T-bill auctions this year after banks bid at high rates following a tightening of liquidity due to low oil and gas prices, which have shrunk the amount of new petrodollars flowing through the system.
But Tuesday's auction saw all of the three-, six- and nine-month bills on offer sold, with bids totalling 2.05 billion riyals, the central bank said in a statement.
The three-month bills were sold at a yield of 1.31 percent, down from 1.48 percent at the last three-month bill sale in December, while the six-month bills were sold at 1.27 percent against 1.75 percent and the nine-month bills at 1.38 percent against 2.00 percent.
Bankers said cash from recent T-bill and bond maturities had helped to improve liquidity. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Archana Narayanan; Writing by Andrew Torchia)
DUBAI, May 23 Profit-booking swept across the Saudi Arabian bourse in early trade on Tuesday as investors cashed out ahead of Ramadan, while Abu Dhabi and Qatar were buoyed by gains among constituents of the MSCI emerging market index.