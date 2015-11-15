DOHA Nov 15 Qatar's central bank is comfortable
with liquidity levels in the banking system and does not see any
need for intervention in the money market ahead of a possible
U.S. interest rate hike, central bank governor Sheikh Abdullah
bin Saud al-Thani said on Sunday.
"Liquidity is very comfortable at the moment. I don't see
there is a need of any intervention at the moment.
"The interest rate in the U.S. might in the future go up and
that will give us a chance to review monetary policies, which
will be based on the condition of the market at that time," he
told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Doha.
Sheikh Abdullah also said the recent reduction in the size
of Treasury bill issues was not a sign of tightening liquidity.
In October and November, the central bank sold half the amount
of bills that it planned at auctions.
"The drop from 4 billion (riyals) to 2 billion in Treasury
bills is not a sign of anything, it's just trying to base the
quantity of Treasuries to smooth the yield curve. It's not a
sign that there is no interest, it has nothing to do with
liquidity," Sheikh Abdullah said.
The three-month Qatar interbank offered rate has
jumped to 1.40 percent from 1.19 percent at the end of
September. Private bankers believe the rise is related to the
approach of a U.S. rate hike and a reduction in new oil and gas
revenues flowing through the system because of low energy
prices.
(Reporting by Tom Finn; Writing by Archana Narayanan; Editing
by Andrew Torchia)