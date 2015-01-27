DUBAI Jan 27 Gulf Arab oil states may need to
rethink longstanding economic policies, including their fixed
exchange rates, over the next five to 10 years as economic
cycles in the region and the United States diverge, a senior
Qatar central bank official said in a research paper.
The six nations in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have
pegged their currencies to the U.S. dollar - or in the case of
Kuwait, a peg to a basket of currencies that is believed to be
dominated by the dollar - to stabilise them.
But in recent years the GCC economies have moved more out of
sync with the United States, as the pegs press GCC policymakers
to mirror the U.S. central bank's decisions even if trends at
home call for the contrary.
As long as they have currency pegs to the dollar, the Gulf
States could face destabilising capital outflows or inflows if
they allow large interest rate gaps to open up with the United
States - but raising interest rates while Gulf economies are
slowing could hurt growth further.
GCC economies performed well during much of the global
financial crisis as the U.S. economy slumped. Now, the U.S.
economy is expanding strongly as GCC economies risk slowing
because of the plunge of oil prices.
Markets believe the Federal Reserve may start raising
interest rates this year, and this "is coming at the wrong time
for the GCC countries. There is considerable uncertainty here
with the oil price and the Fed," Khalid Alkhater, the Qatar
Central Bank's Director of Research and Monetary Policy, said in
a research paper seen by Reuters.
"If the low oil price persists in the medium term and the
Fed starts to raise interest rates, that might contribute to
economic slowdown in the GCC. But it depends on the pace of the
tightening process, how fast and how persistent they will be."
Alkhater stressed in the paper, presented at the Arab Centre
for Research and Policy Studies in Doha, that it represented his
personal academic view as a monetary policy specialist, and not
the official view of Qatar's central bank in any way.
The Brent oil price has tumbled nearly $70 since June to
nearly six-year lows below $50 per barrel, clouding the outlook
for the GCC states, where government income from hydrocarbon
sales powers economic growth.
"Low enough oil prices - below the average break-even price
for GCC budgets - for a long enough period - spanning the medium
term through 2017 or beyond - can aggravate the status of the
cycles between the two sides i.e. widen the potential gap,"
Alkhater said.
Markets will watch the Fed's interest rate-setting meeting
on Tuesday and Wednesday this week to gauge its resolve to start
raising rates mid-way through the year, as consumer prices have
dropped despite strong economic momentum.
"Qatar still has space over the short run to keep interest
rates at the current level, even after the Fed starts to raise
rates, since it kept its rate much higher than the Fed policy
rate," Alkhater said.
Qatar's central bank has kept its key overnight deposit rate
at 0.75 percent since August 2011, above the Fed funds target
rate of 0-0.25 percent.
Alkhater said, however, that GCC central banks would
ultimately follow the Fed under any scenario, as they had always
done in the past.
"This more than four-decades-old uni-instrument, uni-tool
macropolicy framework, in my opinion, is no longer suitable to
manage the economic cycle in today's GCC economies, because we
apparently keep missing the cycle. And it looks like the sync
with the U.S. is going to weaken further and further."
Alkhater added, "The solution is to rethink how to reform
the macro policy framework in the region over the medium term to
the next decade. That is to adopt a more flexible monetary
policy framework to allow for a more appropriate policy mix of
fiscal, monetary and exchange rate policies."
He did not give details of policy reforms that he would like
to see.
In 2013, Alkhater cited Singapore's currency regime as an
example which Gulf states could consider adopting. The Qatar
central bank governor told Reuters at the time that the country
might change its dollar peg in the long-term future, when the
economy had become less dependent on hydrocarbons and local
financial markets had deepened.
