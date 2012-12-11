* Move is part of China's efforts to get long-term investors into its markets * Macquarie, HSBC among 11 investors granted quotas in November SHANGHAI, Dec 11 Qatar Holding LLC, the investment arm of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, has been granted a $1 billion quota to invest in China's capital markets, as Beijing steps up efforts to introduce long-term foreign investors to try and stabilize its volatile stock market. Official Chinese media reported in June that Qatar was applying for a $5 billion quota under China's Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, the main channel for foreign investment in Chinese stock and bond markets. QFII quotas are currently capped at $1 billion per investor although official media has reported Chinese regulators are looking at increasing the cap. In addition to Qatar Holding, 10 more foreign investors, including the Ontario Pension Board, Macquarie Bank and HSBC Holdings Plc were also granted fresh or additional quotas in November, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), the foreign exchange regulator. In total, SAFE granted $2.48 billion of QFII quotas last month, slightly down from a record $2.75 billion granted in October. China in April raised the ceiling of the overall QFII scheme to $80 billion from a pervious target of $30 billion, and has been shifting its target investor base in the QFII scheme to long-term players such as sovereign, pension and endowment funds. China has so far granted $36 billion worth of quotas to 165 QFII investors.No. QFII Name Obtained QFII Status Quota 1 UBS AG 5/23/2003 790 2 Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd. 5/23/2003 350 3 Morgan Stanley & Co. International 6/5/2003 400 Limited 4 Citigroup Global Markets Limited 6/5/2003 550 5 Goldman, Sachs & Co. 7/4/2003 300 6 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 7/30/2003 400 *7 The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking 8/4/2003 600 Corporation Limited 8 ING Bank N.V. 9/10/2003 400 9 JPMorgan Chase Bank, National 9/30/2003 400 Association 10 Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited 10/24/2003 500 11 Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) 12/11/2003 175 Ltd 12 Nikko Asset Management Co.,Ltd. 12/11/2003 450 *13 Merrill Lynch International 4/30/2004 500 *14 Hang Seng Bank Limited 5/10/2004 150 15 Daiwa Securities Capital Markets 5/10/2004 50 Co.,Ltd. 16 Lehman Brothers International 7/6/2004 200 17 Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation 7/19/2004 300 18 INVESCO Asset Management Limited 8/4/2004 350 19 The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. 9/2/2004 175 20 Société Générale 9/2/2004 250 21 Barclays Bank PLC 9/15/2004 600 22 Commerzbank AG 9/27/2004 325 23 Fortis Bank NV-SA 9/29/2004 500 24 BNP Paribas 9/29/2004 200 25 Power Corporation of Canada 10/15/2004 50 26 Credit Agricole Corporate and 10/15/2004 75 Investment Bank 27 Goldman Sachs Asset Management 5/9/2005 500 International 28 Martin Currie Investment Management 10/25/2005 120 Ltd 29 Government of Singapore Investment 10/25/2005 1000 Corporation Pte Ltd 30 PineBridge Investment LLC 11/14/2005 150 31 Temasek Fullerton Alpha Investments 11/15/2005 1000 Pte Ltd 32 JF Asset Management Limited 12/28/2005 375 33 The Dai-ichi Life Insurance 12/28/2005 250 CompanyLimited 34 DBS Bank Ltd 2/13/2006 100 35 AMP Capital Investors Limited 4/10/2006 500 36 The Bank of Nova Scotia 4/10/2006 150 37 KBC Financial Products UK Limited 4/10/2006 20 38 La Compagnie Financiere Edmond de 4/10/2006 200 Rothschild Banque 39 Yale University 4/14/2006 150 40 Morgan Stanley Investment Management 7/7/2006 450 Inc. 41 Prudential Asset Management 7/7/2006 300 (Hongkong) Limited 42 Stanford University 8/5/2006 100 43 GE Asset Management Incorporated 8/5/2006 300 44 United Overseas Bank Limited 8/5/2006 50 *45 Schroder Investment Management 8/29/2006 425 Limited 46 HSBC Global Asset Management (Hong 9/5/2006 450 Kong) Limited 47 Mizuho Securities Co.,Ltd 9/5/2006 50 48 UBS Global Asset Management 9/25/2006 250 (Singapore) Ltd 49 Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management 9/25/2006 350 Company, Limited 50 Norges Bank 10/24/2006 1000 51 Pictet Asset Management Limited 10/25/2006 100 52 The Trustees of Columbia University 3/12/2008 100 in the City of New York 53 Prudential Asset Management Co.,Ltd. 4/7/2008 0 54 Robeco Institutional Asset management 5/5/2008 235 B.V. 55 State Street Global Advisors Asia 5/16/2008 50 Limited 56 Platinum Investment Company Limited 6/2/2008 150 57 KBC Asset Management N.V. 6/2/2008 210 58 Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., 7/25/2008 250 Ltd. 59 ACE INA International Holdings, Ltd. 8/5/2008 150 60 Caisse de dépt et placement du Québec 8/22/2008 200 61 President and Fellows of Harvard 8/22/2008 200 College 62 Samsung Investment Trust Management 8/25/2008 450 Co., Ltd. 63 AllianceBernstein Limited 8/28/2008 150 64 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation 8/28/2008 150 Limited 65 First State Investment Management 9/11/2008 220 (UK) Limited 66 DAIWA Asset Management Co. 9/11/2008 200 67 Shell Asset Management Company B.V. 9/12/2008 0 68 T. Rowe Price International, Inc. 9/12/2008 110 69 Credit Suisse AG 10/14/2008 300 70 UOB Asset Management Ltd 11/28/2008 50 71 ABU Dhabi Investment Authority 12/3/2008 500 72 Allianz Global Investors Luxembourg 12/16/2008 200 S.A. 73 Capital International, Inc. 12/18/2008 100 74 Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley 12/29/2008 100 Securities Co., Ltd. 75 Hanwha Investment Trust Management 2/5/2009 238 Co., Ltd. 76 Emerging Markets Management, L.L.C. 2/10/2009 50 77 DWS Investment S.A. 2/24/2009 200 *78 The Korea Development Bank 4/23/2009 150 79 Woori Bank Co., Ltd 5/4/2009 50 80 Bank Negara Malaysia 5/19/2009 400 81 Lloyd George Management (Hong Kong) 5/27/2009 50 Limited 82 Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC 6/5/2009 300 83 BEA Union Investment Management 6/18/2009 100 Limited 84 The Sumitomo Trust & Banking Co., 6/26/2009 50 Ltd. 85 Korea Investment Trust Management 7/21/2009 200 Co., Ltd 86 Baring Asset Management Limited 8/6/2009 200 87 Ashmore Investment Management Limited 9/14/2009 350 88 BNY Mellon Asset Management 11/6/2009 150 International Limited 89 Manulife Asset Management (Hong Kong) 11/20/2009 300 Limited 90 Nomura Asset Management CO., LTD 11/23/2009 350 91 Tongyang Asset Management Corp. 12/11/2009 70 92 Royal Bank of Canada 12/23/2009 100 93 Aviva Investors Global Services 12/28/2009 100 Limited 94 Ivy Investment Management Company 2/8/2010 100 95 DIAM Co., Ltd. 4/20/2010 100 96 OFI Asset Management 5/21/2010 150 97 Aberdeen Asset Management Asia 7/6/2010 200 Limited 98 KB Asset Management Co., Ltd. 8/9/2010 100 99 Fidelity Investments Management (Hong 9/1/2010 300 Kong) Limited 100 Legg Mason Investements (Europe) 10/8/2010 100 Limited 101 Hong Kong Monetary Authority 10/27/2010 1000 102 Fubon Securities Investment Trust Co. 10/29/2010 250 Ltd. 103 Capital Securities Investment Trust 10/29/2010 100 Corporation 104 BMO Investments Inc. 12/6/2010 100 105 Bank Julius Bear & Co.,Ltd 12/14/2010 100 106 KTB Asset Management Co.,Ltd 12/28/2010 100 107 Lyxor Asset Management 2/16/2011 100 108 Polaris International Securities 3/4/2011 100 Investment Co. Ltd. 109 Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. 3/18/2011 100 110 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. 5/6/2011 100 111 Cathay Securities Investment Trust 6/9/2011 100 Co., Ltd. 112 Fuh Hwa Securities Investment Trust 6/9/2011 100 Co. Ltd. 113 Comgest S.A. 6/24/2011 100 114 Amundi Hong Kong Limited 7/14/2011 100 115 BlackRock Institutional Trust 7/14/2011 100 Company, N.A. 116 Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co.LLC 8/9/2011 100 117 Monetary Authority of Singapore 10/8/2011 100 118 China Life Insurance Co., 10/26/2011 100 Ltd.Taiwan 119 Shin Kong Life Insurance Co., Ltd. 10/26/2011 100 120 Princeton University 11/25/2011 50 121 Shinko Asset Management Co., Ltd. 11/25/2011 100 122 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board 12/9/2011 100 123 Van Eck Associates Corporation 12/9/2011 100 124 Hansberger Global Investors, Inc. 12/13/2011 N/A 125 EARNEST Partners LLC 12/13/2011 150 126 Bank of Thailand 12/16/2011 300 127 Kuwait Investment Authority 12/21/2011 300 128 Northern Trust Global Investments 12/21/2011 100 Limited 129 Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. 12/21/2011 100 130 The Bank of Korea 12/21/2011 300 131 Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board 12/22/2011 100 132 Korea Investment Corporation 12/28/2011 200 133 Russell Investments Ireland Limited 12/28/2011 100 134 Metzler Asset Management GmbH 12/31/2011 200 135 HI Asset Management Co., Limited. 12/31/2011 100 136 Shinhan BNP Paribas Asset Management 1/5/2012 100 Co., Ltd. 137 Stichting Pensioenfonds voor 1/5/2012 60 Huisartsen 138 National Pension Service (South 1/5/2012 100 Korea) 139 Mercuries Life Insurance Co Ltd 1/30/2012 50 140 Prudential Financial Securities 1/31/2012 70 Investment Trust Enterprise 141 Principal Global Investors LLC 1/31/2012 150 142 Hospital Authority Provident Fund 1/31/2012 100 Scheme (HK) 143 TransGlobe Life Insurance Inc. 2/3/2012 150 144 Public Mutual Berhad 2/3/2012 N/A 145 Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company 2/27/2012 N/A Ltd. 146 Cathay Life Insurance Co., LTD. 2/28/2012 150 147 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 2/28/2012 100 148 Fubon Life Insurance Co. Ltd 3/1/2012 150 149 American International Assurance Co 3/5/2012 150 Ltd 150 Neuberger Berman Europe Limited 3/5/2012 100 151 Khazanah Nasional Berhad 3/7/2012 250 152 Capital Research and Management 3/9/2012 100 Company 153 Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd 3/14/2012 N/A 154 Hana Daetoo Securities Co,Ltd 3/29/2012 N/A 155 Genesis Asset Managers,LLP 3/30/2012 N/A 156 City of London Investment Management 3/30/2012 100 Co Ltd 157 JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Ltd 3/30/2012 N/A 158 Okasan Asset Management Co Ltd 3/30/2012 50 159 Prescient Investment Management Pty, 4/18/2012 50 Ltd 160 Dongbu Asset Management Co.,Ltd 4/20/2012 N/A *161 Janus Capital Management LLC 4/20/2012 100 162 Mizuho Asset Management Co., Ltd 4/26/2012 100 163 Henderson Global Investors Limited 4/28/2012 N/A 164 Eurizon Capital S.A. 5/2/2012 N/A 165 BOCI-Prudential Asset Management Ltd 5/3/2012 150 166 Fullerton Fund Management Company Ltd 5/4/2012 250 167 Lion Global Investors Ltd 5/7/2012 N/A 168 Generali Fund Management S.A. 5/23/2012 N/A 169 William Blair & Company LLC. 5/24/2012 100 170 Investec Asset Management Ltd 5/28/2012 N/A 171 ING Investment Management Aisa 6/4/2012 150 Pacific (Hong Kong) Ltd 172 Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co 6/4/2012 N/A Ltd 173 BOC Group Life Assurance Co Ltd 7/12/2012 N/A 174 Hall Capital Partners LLC 8/6/2012 N/A 175 Board of Regents of The University of 8/6/2012 100 Texas System 176 Nan Shan Life Insurance Co Ltd 8/6/2012 200 *177 Suva 8/13/2012 300 178 British Columbia Investment 8/17/2012 N/A Management Corp 179 Value Partners Hong Kong Ltd 8/21/2012 N/A *180 Ontario Pension Board 8/29/2012 150 181 The Church Pension Fund 8/31/2012 N/A *182 Macquarie Bank Ltd 9/4/2012 200 183 Andra AP-fonden 9/20/2012 N/A *184 Hai Tong Asset Management (HK) Ltd 9/20/2012 100 185 IDG Capital Management (HK) Ltd 9/20/2012 N/A 186 Duke University 9/24/2012 N/A *187 Qatar Holding LLC 9/25/2012 1000 188 EFG Bank AG 9/26/2012 N/A 189 Cutwater Investor Services Corp 10/26/2012 N/A 190 OrbiMed Advisors LLC 10/26/2012 N/A 191 New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd 10/26/2012 N/A 192 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia 10/26/2012 N/A Ltd N/A: not available Sources: China Securities Regulatory Commission; State Administration of Foreign Exchange. Figures for licences are as of Oct. 31. Figures for quotas are as of Nov. 30 and in millions of U.S. dollars. * - Updated information