DUBAI Feb 10 Credit Suisse's top
investment banker for Qatar has resigned, three banking sources
said, in a move that comes as the Swiss bank tries to bolster
operations in the Gulf state, home to its second-largest
shareholder.
Rami Touma, a director at the bank, has been running Credit
Suisse's Qatar investment banking business since 2007. Touma
handled relationships with key clients, primarily the Qatar
Investment Authority (QIA), the Gulf state's sovereign wealth
fund, one of the banking sources said.
Credit Suisse was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair and Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Amran
Abocar)