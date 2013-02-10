DUBAI Feb 10 Credit Suisse's top investment banker for Qatar has resigned, three banking sources said, in a move that comes as the Swiss bank tries to bolster operations in the Gulf state, home to its second-largest shareholder.

Rami Touma, a director at the bank, has been running Credit Suisse's Qatar investment banking business since 2007. Touma handled relationships with key clients, primarily the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund, one of the banking sources said.

Credit Suisse was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair and Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Amran Abocar)