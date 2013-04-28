April 28 Qatar's current account surplus widened to 226.9 billion riyals ($62.3 billion) in 2012, or 32.4 percent of gross domestic product, the central bank's preliminary data showed, beating analysts' expectations. The OPEC member had booked a surplus of 189.2 billion riyals in 2011, or 30.3 percent of GDP, according to a Reuters calculation based on official data. Analysts polled by Reuters in January had expected Qatar's current account surplus would fall to 28.0 percent of GDP in 2012. QATAR BALANCE OF PAYMENTS 2012 2011 Current account 226,898 189,200 Trade balance 374,665 318,037 Exports (FOB) 486,730 416,047 Imports (FOB) -112,065 -98,010 Capital & Fin. Account -162,002 -227,805 Direct investment abroad -6,698 -21,940 In Qatar 1,190 -316 CA/GDP (pct) 32.4 30.3