DOHA, April 5 Qatar Petroleum (QP)
and ExxonMobil will start drilling for oil and gas off
the southern coast of Cyprus in 2018, the Qatari firm said after
signing an exploration and production sharing contract with the
Mediterranean island.
Exploring the Mediterranean's Levant Basin has become more
attractive since Eni discovered Egypt's offshore Zohr field in
2015, the biggest gas field in the Mediterranean and estimated
to contain 850 billion cubic metres of gas.
State-owned Qatar Petroleum and ExxonMobil were among
bidders last year for a contract for Cyprus's offshore Block 10.
"A 3D seismic survey is already underway, as the consortium
partners prepare to begin exploration drilling in 2018," QP said
in a statement.
To maintain its dominance over competitors in the United
States and Australia, QP is cutting costs at its domestic
operations and seeking to expand overseas through joint ventures
with international oil firms, QP said in February.
(Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Edmund Blair)