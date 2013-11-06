(Corrects to say CBQ is second-largest lender by assets, not
By David French and Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, Nov 5 State-owned companies in Qatar must
now seek approval from the Ministry of Finance before
undertaking any borrowing activity, banking sources said on
Tuesday, as the tiny state looks to avoid unsustainable debt
levels in a rush for growth.
The new guidelines aim to add more centralised control to
the borrowing process at a time when the country is spending
billions of dollars to develop its infrastructure and prepare to
host the 2022 soccer World Cup.
With a population of just 2.1 million, Qatar envisages
investing about $140 billion over the next decade on a rail
system, a new airport, a seaport, and hundreds of kilometres of
major new roads in addition to stadiums for the soccer
tournament.
If it is not managed carefully, the spending could
destabilise the economy by inflating real estate prices and
saddling companies with excessive debt, conceivably leading to
the kind of crash which hit Dubai in 2009-2010.
"When you have a lot of government-related entities
borrowing simultaneously there can be an issue with coordination
and build-up of contingent liabilities that, as we've seen, can
really hurt the lending banks," said Khalid Howladar, banking
analyst at Moody's Investors Service, referring to the
experience of the United Arab Emirates.
"Any additional financial discipline and transparency around
the overall debt build-up is positive, particularly in light of
Qatar's spending plans and the role of the local and regional
banks in funding these projects."
Qatari companies with a "significant" government
shareholding must now obtain the ministry's approval for all
exposures that create a potential obligation, including loans
from banks, bond issues, derivatives trades and hedges, the
sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were
not authorised to talk to media.
There was no definition for what constitutes "significant".
Senior Qatari officials could not be contacted on Tuesday to
discuss the rules, contained in a circular from the ministry
sent out in late October.
Qatar Petroleum (QP), the state-owned energy
firm, and its subsidiaries are excluded from the order, which
the bankers attributed to its huge cash-generating ability.
The oil and gas sector generated over half of Qatar's gross
domestic product in 2012, according to the Qatar Statistics
Authority. QP controls the infrastructure, either wholly or
through majority stakes in joint ventures with international
energy firms.
While growth of total bank lending in Qatar fell in
September to its lowest level since May 2011, it was still high
by international standards at 13 percent year-on-year, according
to central bank data.
Qatari banks have largely avoided the billions of dollars of
loan loss provisions which banks in the UAE have had to make in
the last few years, thanks to government support including
purchases of real estate assets.
However, they haven't been immune to problems - Commercial
Bank of Qatar, the second-largest lender by assets,
posted falls in net profit in the last two quarters because of
higher provisions, including one on a domestic real estate loan.
Some other countries in the Gulf have taken steps resembling
Qatar's since the global financial crisis. Abu Dhabi set up a
debt management office to coordinate borrowing by
government-related entities after the crisis in neighbouring
Dubai, which resulted in a $20 billion bailout and massive debt
restructurings at state-linked entities.
