BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says property contracted sales for march 2017 of RMB1.78 bln
* In march 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb1,777 million
DOHA Dec 10 Qatar has no plans to issue debt on international markets next year, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.
Ali Sherif al-Emadi said that Qatar would focus on the local market and would flexibly adjust local debt issuances as needed.
"We are going to focus on the local market and it will be used for monetary purposes. It is only for monetary and liquidity management. That's about it," Emadi told Reuters on the sidelines of a financial conference in Doha. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* Says 2016 net profit up 49.7 percent y/y at 1.0 billion yuan ($145.02 million)
* Consortium Enters Into Franchise Agreement With Hilton For Its Hotel In Leeds, Uk