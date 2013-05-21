* CEO says has multiple options for capital raise
* Bank focused on regional growth currently
* Gulf banks have sold Tier 1 bonds in recent months
By David French
DUBAI, May 21 Qatar's Doha Bank could
issue a capital-boosting bond instead of shares as planned,
although it was evaluating the best route to help raise core
capital, its chief executive said.
The Gulf Arab state's fifth-largest lender by market value
had said in January it would hike its paid-up capital by 50
percent, split equally between a local rights issue and a sale
of global depositary receipts (GDRs) in London.
While the $426 million local cash call was completed in
March, the expected GDR issue, which was due to be managed by JP
Morgan Chase, has yet to materialise.
"The second part, we have multiple options. We can go for a
GDR or for hybrid debt that is validated for Tier 1, or for a
rights issue again to shareholders," R. Seetharaman, the bank's
CEO, told reporters at an event in Dubai on Tuesday.
Hybrid debt could include perpetual bonds, whose lack of a
maturity means they can count as equity and, therefore, towards
a bank's capital ratio.
"All these options are being contemplated and hopefully we
should be in a position to resolve this during this year," he
said, adding the bank's Tier 1 capital ratio was already above
15 percent after the local rights issue.
Hybrid debt instruments which boost Tier 1 capital - a key
measure of a bank's financial health - are becoming increasing
popular in the Gulf, given their competitive costs and the fact
they diversify the investor base away from local shareholders.
Dubai's largest lender, Emirates NBD, is meeting
investors ahead of a possible Tier 1 bond, while Abu Dhabi
Islamic Bank and Dubai Islamic Bank have
both completed sharia-compliant Tier 1 sukuk in recent months.
Commercial Bank of Qatar has also picked banks to
arrange a deal, sources said last month.
In terms of a regular bond issue, Seetharaman said the bank
could "possibly" return to the market next year. The bank
completed a $500 million five-year offering in March 2012.
Qatari banks have begun looking outside of the Gulf region
for acquisition opportunities - Qatar National Bank
and CBQ have bought businesses in Egypt and Turkey respectively
- and Seetharaman said last month Doha Bank would look to double
its foreign profits to 15 percent of the total by 2015.
However, Seetharaman said on Tuesday it had no acquisition
targets and was focused on regional growth, planning to launch
corporate- and project-finance operations in the United Arab
Emirates.
In the UAE, 5 billion dirhams ($1.4 billion) has been
earmarked for distribution in the next eight months as part of a
$12 billion allocation to high-potential clients in the UAE,
Kuwait and Qatar.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Editing by Dinesh Nair and David Holmes)