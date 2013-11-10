DUBAI Nov 10 Qatar's Doha Bank said
on Sunday it would hold a shareholder meeting on November 24 to
seek approval for a 2 billion riyals ($549.3 million)
capital-boosting bond issue.
The issue, which will happen before March 30, 2014, should
the assent be given will help enhance the lender's Tier 1 - or
core - capital. It will be privately placed with Qatari
institutional investors, the bank said in a bourse filing.
Doha Bank said last month it planned to make the offering,
which would have a perpetual tenor but would have a clause
allowing the bank to redeem them after six years.
They would be issued either by Doha Bank itself or a special
purpose vehicle 100 percent-owned by the bank - a necessary step
if the notes were going to be Islamic bonds.
($1 = 3.6413 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)