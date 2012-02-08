* Real estate lending jumped 49 pct in 2011
* But much of commercial, residential markets weak
* Qatar may risk overextending itself as Dubai did
* IMF warns on banks' credit quality
* But banks healthier than Dubai, state finances stronger
By Martin Dokoupil and Praveen Menon
DUBAI, Feb 8 Qatar's ambitious economic
policies have sustained double-digit growth rates while much of
the world has struggled over the past few years. But the
gas-rich Gulf state may now be overreaching, as a building boom
threatens a glut in its property market.
State-owned property developers Barwa Real Estate
and Qatar Diar are set to spend 100 billion riyals ($27.5
billion) over the five years to 2016 on commercial and
residential projects, according to a national development
strategy unveiled last March for the country of 1.7 million
people.
The government is backing that with promised public
investment worth $95 billion during the period, over $65 billion
of which is expected to be on infrastructure.
The construction frenzy has led to a jump in lending to the
real estate sector. But much of the property market is weak,
with rents and prices falling. Lending into such a weak market
could hurt banks' balance sheets while worsening the real estate
slump by increasing supply of new homes and offices.
Raj Madha, regional banking analyst at Rasmala Investment
Bank, said it was becoming increasingly important for investors
to know exactly where real estate loans were going -- but that
detailed information was not available.
"We are seeing some increase in non-performing loans for
example and we are seeing property prices generally going in the
wrong direction," he said.
RISKS
Behind Qatar's building boom is its desire to diversify away
from energy resources, which account for over half its economic
output, and become a finance, trading and tourism hub in much
the same way as nearby Dubai has done. Qatar's successful bid to
host the 2022 soccer World Cup is part of this strategy, and
should provide massive demand for accommodation and retail
space.
For now, however, the real estate market is oversupplied. A
review by consultants Jones Lang LaSalle in November showed that
office space vacancies were around 20 percent in the capital
Doha, and would continue to increase as new supply appeared.
The picture in the residential sector appears similar. The
rents component of Qatar's consumer price index, which includes
utilities and housing services as well as rents, fell 4.8
percent on average in 2011, though that was a slower drop than a
12.8 percent slide in 2010. The International Monetary Fund
predicted rents would stay depressed for some time.
"It's really like an equilibrium that has been artificially
created," said a Doha-based analyst, who did not wish to be
named for fear of upsetting the authorities. "The World Cup is
10 years away...it's too early to build more houses."
As the impact of two decades of expansion in gas output
fades, Qatar's economic growth is expected to slow from an
estimated 17.5 percent in 2011 to a still-high 6.2 percent this
year, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
The question is whether growth will be high enough to absorb
property supply created by last year's surge in real estate
lending. Annual growth in such lending was 95 percent last
October, the fastest pace since at least 2008; in December it
was 49 percent, central bank data show. Overall private sector
credit growth in Qatar hit a 30-month high of 22.3 percent in
November, before slowing to 19.2 percent in December.
In the eyes of some analysts, the concern is that Qatar
could come to resemble Dubai not just in its diversification
strategy, but in overextending itself in real estate. Dubai
operated on a "build-and-they-will-come" model for most of last
decade, only to suffer a property crash in 2008 and 2009. This
forced a $25 billion debt restructuring at state-owned Dubai
World, whose impact still echoes in the economy of
the United Arab Emirates.
"We are concerned about the development strategy being
pursued by the Qatari state in particular as it seems very
similar to that in other regional countries," said Raza Agha,
Middle East and North Africa economist at RBS.
Doha is starting to boast spectacular architectural designs
rivalling that of flamboyant Dubai, such as the al-Bidda Tower,
a 215-meter-high (705 feet) commercial building with a shape
that twists as it rises.
"The similarity (with Dubai) is that there are potentially
too many properties with not enough people to occupy them,
leading to a build-up of capital in the residential property
sector, and consequently potentially a liquidity squeeze for
developers or investors down the road," Madha said.
STRENGTHS
Qatar has some major strengths which Dubai lacks. Its banks
have a very low ratio of non-performing loans at just over 2
percent, well below roughly 6 percent for the UAE, RBS said.
Qatari banks' average capital adequacy ratio, a measure of
their ability to cover any losses on their loans, rose to 22.3
percent in mid-2011 -- a very high number by global standards --
following injections of government funds into the banks in
2009-2011, according to the IMF.
And in contrast to Dubai, which had to seek a bailout from
Abu Dhabi during its crisis, the Qatari government appears to
have plenty of spare cash with which it could intervene during
any property crisis. Analysts estimate the size of Qatar's
sovereign wealth fund at some $100 billion, while the central
bank's net foreign reserves were over $16 billion in December.
"Unlike Dubai...the government itself has the resources to
provide liquidity to the system, should it decide to do so, and
that offsets risk for the banking sector, provided they have
good reason to believe that backstop is in place," Madha said.
Qatari central bank Governor Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud
al-Thani told Reuters this week that he was satisfied with the
rate of property credit expansion, though he declined to comment
on the outlook for the future.
Nevertheless, Qatar's room to maneouvre is not unlimited. It
would find it difficult to use the traditional tool of interest
rates to cool the building boom because its rial currency is
pegged to the U.S. dollar; this means an interest rate hike
could attract speculative fund inflows into the country,
destabilising markets.
The central bank might instead have to use other tools to
manage liquidity in the banking sector, including raising banks'
reserve requirements and absorbing excess liquidity through
issuance of Treasury bills or local government bonds.
In a statement released last month after routine
consultations with Qatar, the IMF warned commercial banks and
the central bank that they "need to ensure that the overall
credit quality does not weaken, particularly in the real estate
sector in view of the prevailing excess supply, and the
precarious global economic outlook".