* Real GDP up 4.4 pct q/q in Q4
* Analysts had expected 17.5 pct growth for 2011
* Expansion to slow in 2012
* But non-hydrocarbon sector to stay strong
By Martin Dokoupil
DUBAI, March 28 Qatar's economy expanded 14
percent in inflation-adjusted terms last year as energy exports
gave it one of the highest growth rates in the world, although
the pace was slower than analysts had expected, preliminary data
from the Statistics Authority showed on Wednesday.
Real gross domestic product of the world's top liquefied
natural gas exporter grew 4.4 percent quarter-on-quarter in the
final three months of 2011, and 14.7 percent on an annual basis,
the data revealed.
Last year's growth was below a consensus estimate of 17.5
percent given by a Reuters poll of analysts, and below the
International Monetary Fund's latest estimate of 18.7 percent. A
statement from the statistics authority did not explain the
discrepancy.
Qatar's economy relies on hydrocarbons for over half of its
output, making growth rates volatile. The economy expanded 16.6
percent in 2010, according to an IMF estimate.
Growth is expected to slow to 6.6 percent this year as the
impact of two decades of gas output expansion fades, largely
because Qatar has put a self-imposed moratorium on new
hydrocarbon projects to conserve resources, according to the
latest Reuters poll of analysts. But that would still be the
fastest rate in the Gulf..
"We do see a slowdown in the headline rate in 2012, but the
focus will switch from export volume growth - which doesn't
necessarily feel like 14 percent growth - to domestic demand, so
it's still a positive picture," said Liz Martins, senior
regional economist at HSBC in Dubai.
"Drivers of domestic demand will be increased credit growth,
wage rises and strong government spending."
Heavy government investment in infrastructure will sustain
annual growth in the non-hydrocarbon sector of between 9 and 10
percent beyond 2012, the IMF said in January.
The country of 1.7 million people, which pegs its riyal to
the U.S. dollar, has outlined public investment plans worth $95
billion over five years to 2016, as it prepares to host the 2022
soccer World Cup.
Qatar, which avoided the social unrest that rocked other
countries in the region last year, raised basic salaries and
social benefits for state civilian employees by 60 percent in
September, while military staff received 50-120 percent rises.
The government has yet to reveal its budget for the new fiscal
year, which starts in April.