DOHA, March 11 Qatar expects rapid growth in
non-hydrocarbon parts of its economy this year while its gas
sector is unlikely to expand significantly, Finance Minister
Youssef Kamal said on Monday.
"We expect in 2013 to see 9 percent growth in the
non-hydrocarbon sector. In the hydrocarbon sector, we do not
expect to see an increase before 2017," he told a financial
conference.
"We expect $140 billion on infrastructure spending through
2019. Construction sector growth will reach 10 percent this year
and next year. Transport and communications growth will reach 10
to 15 percent."
Asked about the parameters of state budget spending for next
fiscal year, which will start on April 1, he replied: "It will
be a little bit higher." He also said next fiscal year's budget
would be based on an oil price of $65 per barrel.
Kamal added that Qatar hoped to raise its credit rating to
AAA from AA. He did not elaborate on how this would be done.