DUBAI Dec 16 Qatar's economy is likely to grow 6.0 percent this year, slightly faster than previously expected, partly because of higher gas production, the Ministry of Development Planning and Statistics said in a report on Monday.

Gross domestic product growth in the world's top liquefied natural gas exporter is forecast to ease to 4.6 percent in 2014, the report showed.

In their previous economic outlook, released in June, Qatari authorities forecast 2013 growth of 5.3 percent and 2014 growth of 4.5 percent, after 6.2 percent in 2012.