By Martin Dokoupil
| DUBAI, Sept 30
DUBAI, Sept 30 Qatar's economic growth picked up
slightly to 5.7 percent on an annual basis in the second quarter
of this year as robust non-oil activity outweighed a decline in
the hydrocarbon sector, official data showed on Tuesday.
Real gross domestic product growth accelerated from a
downwardly revised 5.4 percent in January-March, which was the
slowest rate since the third quarter of 2012. Previously,
officials had put first-quarter growth at 6.2 percent.
"The year-on-year growth in the second quarter 2014 is the
result of double-digit rises seen mainly in electricity,
construction, trading, hospitality and financial sectors,
coupled with an over 11.3 percent jump in the country's
population in the second quarter," the Qatar Statistics
Authority said.
Qatar's population has been rising as the country hires more
foreign workers to build big infrastructure projects.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Qatar's economic output
dropped 0.2 percent in the second quarter, the first quarterly
fall in a year, compared with downwardly revised growth of 1.5
percent in the first three months of 2014.
Activity in Qatar's construction sector jumped 14.5 percent
from a year ago in April-June but it fell 2.9 percent from the
previous quarter.
The oil and gas sector, which accounts for more than half of
the $202 billion economy, remained in the red, falling 2.2
percent on an annual basis and 2.5 percent from the previous
quarter.
"The receding crude oil production and some major
maintenance shutdowns in Natural Gas Liquids and Liquefied
Natural Gases plants primarily explain the decline in the
production volume of this sector," the authority said.
Non-oil growth is likely to stay strong this year as the
world's top liquefied natural gas exporter plans to spend some
$210 billion on building infrastructure ahead of hosting the
2022 World Cup soccer tournament.
In June, Doha raised its 2014 GDP growth forecast sharply to
6.3 percent from the previous 4.6 percent, well above growth
rates of fellow Gulf Arab oil exporters, citing robust domestic
demand.
A Reuters poll of analysts this week forecast a 6.2 percent
expansion this year and 6.7 percent in 2015.
