FRANKFURT Dec 9 Qatar is considering shoring up the European Financial Stability Facility or other investments to support the euro, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported, citing sources close to the Gulf Arab state's ruling family.

The paper cited one source as saying Qatar's ruling house was aware of the euro's importance for the global economy.

Qatar, which holds stakes in German companies including Hochtief and Volkswagen, is also looking into investing a further 25 billion euros ($33 billion) in Germany, the paper said, citing sources close to recent talks in Doha between German economic affairs minister Philipp Roesler and the Emirate.

The Emirate's sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority, was not available for comment. ($1 = 0.7512 euro) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Regan Doherty; Editing by Dan Lalor)