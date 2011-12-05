by Sudip Roy
LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - Qatar's US$5bn triple-tranche
offering last week was further confirmation of the shifting
axis in the financial world. While debt-ridden governments and
banks in Europe struggle to access the capital markets, Qatar
sailed through, generating a US$9.5bn order book.
It's been a similar story for other highly rated borrowers
in emerging markets in recent months -- America Movil, IPIC,
Petrobras, Teva, to name just a handful. These have managed to
execute deals quickly and in size -- a considerable achievement
given the state of the markets.
In reality, these are no longer traditional EM credits but
high-grade names with access to a diverse range of investors.
America Movil, for example, has raised the equivalent of
US$5.5bn this year in five different currencies, including from
the conservative sterling market. Its 1bn euros 2019 notes
issue on October 24 achieved the lowest new issue premium of
any borrower in Europe since the sovereign crisis intensified
in the third quarter.
One bank has identified 100 similar companies around the
world that have an emerging markets postcode but are global
leaders in their field. The list will only grow.
And as Qatar proved, the transformation is taking place at
the sovereign level too. Since Lehman Brothers went bust, EM
sovereigns have received a net 120 or so upgrades (that is,
upgrade notches set against downgrade notches), while developed
market sovereigns have received a net 70 downgrades.
Or take CDS spreads as another indicator. Brazil's
five-year CDS spread is trading inside that of France, as is
Peru, Panama, Israel, South Africa and others. Even Kazakhstan
is trading only 74bp wider.
Sure, the differential between France and Kazakhstan seems
unsustainable and illustrates the panic being wrought by the
eurozone's failings. And clearly, as Europe's crisis worsens,
EM countries will be impacted. But there's little denying
either that the traditional lines of investing between
developed and developing markets are breaking down.
TIME TO EXPLAIN CDS
On the face of it, an Italian directories firm and the
sovereign nation of Greece have little in common. But both have
brought into the spotlight the shortcomings of a financial
product that has become a mainstay of risk-managers and
risk-takers alike -- the credit default swap.
The triggering of SEAT Pagine Gialle's CDS this week will
be welcomed by many. But it fails to answer some glaring
questions about the potential pitfalls in the market for CDS
referenced to high-yield debt.
Like doubts over Greek CDS regardless of whether it ends
up triggering -- these issues cannot be dismissed as merely
academic any more. Whether the pro-CDS lobby likes it or not,
the past year has harmed the instrument's reputation in the
eyes of investors.
Yes, it's true that these are not new issues. High-yield
credit events are often complex, with complicated debt
underlyings and restructuring scenarios that can undermine CDS
protection. At the same time, it has always been the case that
sovereigns -- and corporates for that matter -- can avoid a
credit event through a voluntary restructuring.
But arrogantly assuming all CDS users should know this
information, while characterising the current furore as
"overblown", completely misses the point.
Clearly, a good many actual CDS users didn't properly
understand the product's potential shortfalls -- and many have
said as much to IFR.
Instead of blindly insisting that CDS always behaves
exactly as it's supposed to, its supporters would be better off
explaining precisely what that is.
AN AXE TO GRIND
There is now no doubt that European banks are upping the
pace of their efforts to offload Asian loans as part of their
deleveraging exercise.
So-called "axe sheets" -- lists of loans on offer in the
secondary market -- are getting longer and reaching more Asian
trading desks. It comes as little surprise that the sale sheets
from French lenders, which have announced significant
deleveraging plans back in Paris, are among the longest.
Known to be conservative in their use of balance sheet in
Asia, the French lenders are taking the same approach on their
secondary sales. Most of the paper on offer is from good
quality Asian credits being sold at close to par.
That tactic, however, isn't going to yield any quick
results. Potential buyers are prepared to wait, believing the
sellers will drop their prices further as the European crisis
drags on. The sellers, meanwhile, are reluctant to take big
write-downs from selling well below par, which would do further
damage to their already wounded balance sheets.
As long as this uneasy stalemate continues, primary markets
will remain under heavy pressure. The discounts on offer in the
secondary market may not be deep enough to draw crowds of eager
buyers, but they will still force borrowers to pay up even more
to attract lenders to new financings. That will ultimately
weigh on earnings and the region's economic growth at a time
when the rest of the world is looking to Asia as a safe haven.