DOHA, June 26 The director-general of
Qatar-based al Jazeera satellite news network has resigned to
take up a post in the newly reshuffled government, the station
said on Wednesday.
Ahmed bin Jassim al-Thani said in a statement posted on the
station's website that he was leaving the network "to serve my
country", without indicating which government post he was
taking.
Several ministers, including the prime minister and foreign
minister, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani, were replaced in a
cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, a day after Crown Prince Sheikh
Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani became the new ruler following his
father's abdication.
Al Jazeera took the lead in covering the uprisings across
the Arab world since 2011. Qatar, one of the wealthiest
countries in the world, backed uprisings that ousted Libyan
leader Muammar Gaddafi and supports rebels fighting to topple
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
The station did not indicate who his replacement would be.
Al-Thani took over after long-serving director general,
Wadah Khanfar, stepped down as the network's top executive in
September 2011.
