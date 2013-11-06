* First major economic policy speech
* Says inflation is foremost problem
* Committee set up to propose anti-inflation measures
* Criticises monopolies, corruption, mismanagement
* Wants study on efficiency of infrastructure projects
By Martin Dokoupil
DUBAI, Nov 6 Qatar will use all available tools
to contain inflation while cracking down on corruption and
business monopolies, its new ruler said in his first major
economic policy speech since taking office.
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, who became emir in June
when his father handed over power, was speaking to a government
advisory council on Tuesday.
His remarks showed sensitivity to issues that could become
politically controversial in the tiny but wealthy state of
around 2.1 million people, about 250,000 of whom are local
citizens. The speech also betrayed concern that Qatar's huge
construction plans should not destabilise the economy.
The 33-year-old emir, quoted by state news agency QNA,
described inflation as the foremost problem associated with the
rapid growth of the economy.
"No doubt that inflation has (a) negative effect on growth
and society, and therefore price rise is a problem that worries
everyone and the government will seek to contain it by all
available means and tools," he said.
"I mention in particular the monetary and fiscal policies,
combating monopoly, encouraging competitiveness, setting an
appropriate timetable to invest in major projects, and
coordinating between these projects to avert being concentrated
in a short period of time, leading to pressure on the available
potential capacity."
A government committee has been set up to propose ways to
control internal and external inflationary pressures, Sheikh
Tamim said, adding that individuals and institutions would be
required to help in avoiding unjustified price rises. He did not
elaborate on how the government would fight monopolies.
Inflation in the world's top liquefied natural gas producer
eased to 2.7 percent year-on-year in September, the lowest level
this year and well below a record 15 percent hit in 2008,
official data showed last month.
But analysts expect price pressures to pick up in coming
years as the OPEC member envisages spending some $140 billion on
an airport, a port, roads, stadiums and other projects before it
hosts the 2022 soccer World Cup tournament.
Qatar's fiscal spending has risen by over 24 percent
annually on average in the past decade as the country has
expanded its gas producing facilities and infrastructure. But
its ability to fight inflationary pressure with monetary policy
is constrained by the riyal currency's peg to the U.S. dollar.
In May, the Qatar Central Bank's Director of Research and
Monetary Policy Khalid Alkhater said the country and other Gulf
states should consider moving to more flexible exchange rates to
better manage inflation risks in the next decade.
A Reuters poll of analysts in September forecast average
Qatari inflation of 3.5 percent in 2013 and 4.0 percent in 2014.
CORRUPTION
Sheikh Tamim also said people responsible for negligence,
mismanagement or corruption would be held accountable - a sign
that he saw the risk of waste and abuse in the billions of
dollars of state contracts that will be awarded in the next few
years.
"A study has to be made on the causes that raise the cost of
some projects in Qatar in a way that does not conform with the
cost and profit as well as supply and demand," he said.
"And checking the cause of the rising cost of real estate
and storage, and mismanagement that leads to the frequent change
in the specifications of projects at the expense of the state,
or in delaying them and stalling their implementation, then
hastily implement them, with worse conditions that would
increase the cost," he added.
Since taking office, Sheikh Tamim has acted to assure his
control of economic policy-making. Last month the government
said companies must seek approval from the Ministry of Finance
before undertaking any borrowing activity.
Several top economic jobs have changed hands since June
including the posts of prime minister, finance minister, and the
chief executives of sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment
Authority and Qatar National Bank.