DUBAI, June 24 Qataris are being invited to go
to the royal court on Tuesday and Wednesday to swear loyalty to
Crown Prince Tamim as the Gulf Arab state's new emir,
Qatari-owned al Jazeera television reported on Monday.
"The Emiri Diwan (royal court) will receive citizens
tomorrow and the day after to pledge allegiance to Sheikh Tamim
as the country's emir," the station said, following reports that
the emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, 61, planned to hand
power on Tuesday to Sheikh Tamim, 33, his son.
