DUBAI, June 23 The ruler of Qatar will meet members of the ruling family and decision makers in the U.S.-allied Gulf Arab state on Monday "amid reports that he intends to hand over power to his crown prince, Sheikh Tamim", the Qatar-owned Al Jazeera television reported.

The satellite channel said it had learned of the news from "reliable Qatari sources", but provided no further details.

Diplomats said earlier this month that an orderly transfer of power, which would also include the powerful prime minister stepping down, was being considered.

